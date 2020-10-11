Survey over for water transport system

Six major canals in the city to be revived under IURWTS project

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has completed all major surveys for the ₹1,400-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, which aims to regenerate canals in Kochi.

The metro agency undertook the project in 2019, on the orders of the State government and awarded the work to Antea Nederland BV (Netherlands) for the development of concept, master planning, and detailed design. The six major canals in the city that will be revived under the initiative are Edappally canal, Chilavannoor canal, Thevara-Perandoor canal, Thevara canal, Market canal, and Konthuruthy canal.

“The surveys were completed within a short span of time. A detailed project report has been prepared and submitted for approval to the State government. We have lined up the course of action, including cleaning of canals, rehabilitation of people affected by the project, shore protection, and canal-oriented developments, thus bringing life back to these canals,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director, KMRL.

“Through this project, we will bring these canals back to their erstwhile glory when they were navigable [and used to move people and cargo]. We are also looking forward to developing more lung spaces along the banks of these canals,” said Mr. Sharma, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary for Special Projects.

The metro agency completed the advanced LIDAR survey, for getting topographic details and to map sub-drains from which water enters the canals. It also completed the mandatory Social Impact Assessment (SIA), water quality studies, and Bathymetric Survey. Geotechnical bore-hole investigation at 56 identified locations, for understanding soil characteristics and lithology along the canals is nearing completion. A major portion of floodplain analysis and water-balancing studies is being done in the Netherlands and are expected to be completed by the end of this month, KMRL said in a press release.

The metro agency had submitted an application before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Ministry has sanctioned the terms of reference for various mandatory clearances to be obtained, since the project area falls under the CRZ zone. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has approved the Consent to Establish (CTE), while wildlife clearance is expected shortly from the Forest Department. The application for wetland clearance has been submitted to the Kochi Corporation.

Land identification and acquisition proposals too are progressing fast. As part of the social upliftment aspects of the project, people residing along the canal banks will be resettled in a full-fledged housing complex that will be built at Kakkanad to accommodate them.

As part of urban regeneration, KMRL has plans to implement Canal Oriented Development (COD) projects. The activities included are initial cleaning, widening, deepening to maintain the cross-section for flood mitigation and navigation, and bank protection. While striving to make the canals navigable to the possible extent, there will be inter-modal connectivity with the Kochi metro, Water Metro, and the road network. The development of water sports facilities and sports complexes too is on the anvil.

Special focus will be given to the development of sewage systems and their management. Sewage management will be addressed by laying primary sewer networks along the canals and secondary networks to individual households, KMRL informed.