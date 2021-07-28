Surveillance to be strengthened to prevent dumping of waste in canals

Corporation will seek govt. support for flood mitigation efforts, says Mayor

The Kochi Corporation will seek the support of the State government and the Local Self Governments Department to implement flood mitigation measures in the city proposed by the Irrigation Department, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The department had come up with a preliminary report on the 28 canals running through the city and the issues plaguing them. A team of experts had also listed the hazards, including dumping of waste and encroachments on canals, at a presentation held at the corporation council meeting on Monday.

The team members had also reported that some canals had vanished from the city following illegal reclamation and encroachment, resulting in flooding. The closure of a few drains, which carried floodwaters from city roads to the main canals, also contributed to flooding. Bunk shops and other structures too had come up over the canals, the experts had pointed out.

Mr. Anilkumar said surveillance mechanism would be strengthened to prevent dumping of waste in canals, and Kudumbashree would be given the task. The civic body will seek the help of the State government and courts for evicting encroachers. The support of various agencies will be required for effective implementation of the project, he informed the council.

The expert team led by R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, was instrumental in implementing the Operation Breakthrough project in Kochi for mitigating urban flooding. A detailed project report for handling urban flooding will be prepared shortly after considering suggestions made by the corporation council.

The department came forward to address flooding and management of drains on a request made to Minister Roshy Augustine and Additional Chief Secretary T.K. Jose. The department had earlier taken over the management of canals in Thiruvananthapuram, the Mayor informed the council.