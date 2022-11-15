Sunny Leone moves HC to quash cheating case

November 15, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone on Tuesday before the Kerala High Court seeking to quash a cheating case registered against her for not turning up at a show in the State.

According to a complaint filed by Shiyas Kunhumuhammed of Perumbavoor, the coordinator of the shows, the actor had entered into a contract with him for performing at stage shows in the State and abroad and received ₹39 lakh. He alleged that Ms. Leone and others had committed a breach of contract by not appearing for the shows and failing to return the money.

Leone’s husband Daniel Weber and Sunil Rajani, chief executive officer, Suncity media entertainment, Mumbai, are the second and third accused respectively in the case. They also sought quashing of the FIR.

The police have registered an FIR for offences under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). The petitioners contended that she had agreed to perform in a show for ₹30 lakh. However, the complainant had paid her only ₹25 lakh. He wanted the petitioner to perform without payment of the agreed amount, which the petitioner refused. The allegations in the FIR did not constitute the ingredients of the offences, they alleged.