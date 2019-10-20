Students battle it out at Spellathon Spelling Bee contest

In a stiff contest that tested the vocabulary skill of participants and often went down to the wire, Chinthada Jasmitha of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School; Krishnendu of Holy Grace Academy, Thrissur; Aandrew of Deva Matha CMI International School, Thrissur; and Keerthana Lukose of GEMS Modern Academy emerged winners in the four different categories of the The Hindu in School Spellathon Spelling Bee Competition held in partnership with Bank of Baroda here on Saturday.

While category one was for students from Class 1, category two was for students from Class 2, category three for students from Class 3 to 5 and fourth category for students from Classes 6 and 7.

Ameya of Global Public School and Yadwiga Nayona of Sanskara School emerged first and second runners-up in category one. Other winners are as follows: Atharv Suraj of Global Public School and Daksha Visakh R of Mar Thoma Public School in category two; Teesa Sandeep of Global Public School and Gaurinandha Binosh of Deva Matha CMI International School, Thrissur, in category three; and Joseph Eapen of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi and Abhinav Menon of SBOA Public Senior Secondary School in category four. The winners walked away with cash prizes of ₹2,500, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000 respectively besides trophies and certificates.

MaRRS International Consultancy Private Limited was the knowledge partner and Oberon Mall the venue partner.

In his address, Sub Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who was the chief guest, said that while speaking a language was relatively easy, it was far tougher to use the correct spelling and grammar.

‘Perfect platform’

Expressing his delight in associating with The Hindu, C.H. Raja Sekhar, Deputy General Manager and Regional Head of Bank of Baroda, said that the event offered the perfect platform for students to improve their language skills.