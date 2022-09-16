Street dog vaccination and control programme to be launched in Kochi

Steps will be taken to prevent leaving food waste on streets

The Kochi Corporation will soon launch an intensive programme for vaccinating and controlling street dog population.

Besides strengthening the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for dogs by recruiting more dog handlers and veterinarians, the civic body plans to ensure a licensing system for pet dogs. The facilities for vaccination, registration, and licensing of pet dogs will be offered through the 21 circle offices of the Corporation. Vaccination will also be given through the veterinary hospitals of the civic body.

The Corporation will soon set up dog boarding facilities, where street dogs could be housed, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The basic infrastructure facilities for the ABC programme will be streamlined. Steps will be taken to put an end to the practice of leaving food waste on streets. Violators will be fined. The Corporation will seek the support of NGOs and volunteers for the implementation of the programme, said the communication.

The decisions were taken at a meeting convened by the Mayor.

T.K. Asharaf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee, was present.