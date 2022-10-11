Stray dog bites 10 persons in Thrikkakara

As many as 10 persons were bitten by a stray dog near Thrikkakara Temple Road and Pipeline Road at Cochin University of Science and Technology on Tuesday morning.

The dog, suspected to be rabid, attacked people who had gone out for their morning walk. The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m.

Most people were bitten on their legs while one person was bitten on his finger. Pramod Kumar, councillor of Kalamassery municipality representing Thrikkakara Temple Ward, said the dog had run away after the attack.

The injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, and a private hospital in Thrikkakara. They were administered vaccine and remain under observation.

The authorities said they were not able to trace the dog. Health standing committee chairman A.K Nishad said the help of dog-catchers engaged by the Kochi Corporation and the Ernakulam district panchayat had been sought to catch rabid dogs.