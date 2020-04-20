Steps to ensure food safety sought

Contaminated fish consignments from neighbouring States are reportedly making a comeback in the district over a week after 1,800 kg of stale fish was seized from Champakkara.

Stale and contaminated fish were once again making their entry into markets, despite most markets having health inspectors posted by local bodies, said a fish seller from Champakkara.

Aam Aadmi Party district leader Foji John said enforcement agencies must step up vigil at check-posts and harbours so that inferior quality food items do not enter the State. An official in the Food Safety Department said special squads were deployed in markets, stalls and harbours to prevent sale of inferior quality fish. Surveillance had been stepped up at check-posts too. “Much of the fish coming to Kerala now is prawn meant for processing and export,” he said.