Kochi

Steps being taken to stop shigella spread

In the wake of a case of shigella bacterial infection getting confirmed at Chottanikkara, Mulanthuruthy block panchayat members met on Friday to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

The meeting, presided over by block panchayat president Raju Nair, decided to chlorinate wells, tanks, and other water sources. Health officials will intensify inspections at hotels, bakeries, cold storages, markets, slaughterhouses, and migrant labour camps. Septage tankers will also be inspected.

An urgent meeting of Asha workers and grama panchayat members in the area will also be held in the coming days to discuss preventive measures. Leaflets on shigella infection will be distributed to create awareness on the way the bacteria spreads.

