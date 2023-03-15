HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stench from bone meal, rubber processing units makes life miserable for residents in Edayar

Protest staged in front of Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board at Eloor demanding immediate action against erring units

March 15, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Councillors of Eloor Municipality representing wards affected by bad odour from bone meal and rubber processing units in Edayar stage a protest at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board in Eloor on Tuesday night. 

Councillors of Eloor Municipality representing wards affected by bad odour from bone meal and rubber processing units in Edayar stage a protest at the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board in Eloor on Tuesday night.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The unbearable stench emanating from bone meal, rubber and meat processing units in the Edayar industrial area has made life miserable for residents of wards 7, 8, and 9 in Eloor municipality.

The foul odour had worsened over the past three days, prompting residents to seek the intervention of councillors. Elected representatives staged a protest in front of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) at Eloor on Tuesday night demanding immediate action against the units responsible for violation of environmental norms.

“The foul smell experienced felt like emanating from stinking meat. Many complained of uneasiness and headache. Children and women are the worst affected,” said Jayasree Sathish, councillor of Ilanjikal ward (No. 7). “We have been witnessing a trend where the smell subsides after a protest. The board has failed to address the issue. The authorities must carry out a health audit,” she said.

K.A. Mahin, councillor representing Mepirikunnu ward (No. 9), alleged that the quantity of slaughter waste brought to the bone meal units had gone up considerably. “We doubt that raw meat waste is being brought to the units from other districts. Despite expert agencies pointing to lack of measures to check air and water pollution, the PCB is yet to act,” he alleged.

Board officials said that the erring units had been given a month to rectify faulty biofilters, which are used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes.

Related Topics

air pollution

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.