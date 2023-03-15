Stench from bone meal, rubber processing units makes life miserable for residents in Edayar

March 15, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The unbearable stench emanating from bone meal, rubber and meat processing units in the Edayar industrial area has made life miserable for residents of wards 7, 8, and 9 in Eloor municipality.

The foul odour had worsened over the past three days, prompting residents to seek the intervention of councillors. Elected representatives staged a protest in front of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) at Eloor on Tuesday night demanding immediate action against the units responsible for violation of environmental norms.

“The foul smell experienced felt like emanating from stinking meat. Many complained of uneasiness and headache. Children and women are the worst affected,” said Jayasree Sathish, councillor of Ilanjikal ward (No. 7). “We have been witnessing a trend where the smell subsides after a protest. The board has failed to address the issue. The authorities must carry out a health audit,” she said.

K.A. Mahin, councillor representing Mepirikunnu ward (No. 9), alleged that the quantity of slaughter waste brought to the bone meal units had gone up considerably. “We doubt that raw meat waste is being brought to the units from other districts. Despite expert agencies pointing to lack of measures to check air and water pollution, the PCB is yet to act,” he alleged.

Board officials said that the erring units had been given a month to rectify faulty biofilters, which are used to remove pollutants and odour from air impacted by industrial and manufacturing processes.