State Biodiversity Award 2021-22 for CUSAT

January 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has bagged the State Biodiversity Award 2021-22 instituted by the Kerala Biodiversity Board.

It has received the award under the ‘institutional’ category. The award comprises a citation and a purse of ₹25,000. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the university, which had coordinated the activities of the green campus cell, was instrumental in winning this award, said a release quoting Dr. K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, on Saturday.

The university had bagged award for institutional cultivation category instituted by Department of Agriculture in 2022. Some of the green initiatives include fallow land cultivation, butterfly park, fruit tree garden and indigenous tree plantation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award at the State Biodiversity conference to be held at Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, on February 19 and 20.