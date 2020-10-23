Stakeholders set the ball rolling for water transport system

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has initiated stakeholder meetings for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project. Discussions in this regard were held with Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), an NGO, here on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the project in detail, including the support needed for waste management. KMRL presented the technical aspects and challenges of the IURWTS project. BKRG, led by its president S. Gopakumar, gave inputs on the best engineering practices in the field of wastewater engineering and canal rejuvenation philosophies.

KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma sought the cooperation of all stakeholders, including professional organisations, for the successful implementation of the project. KMRL intends to seek views from the public, people’s representatives, government bodies, NGOs, and businessmen for the execution of the project. The pandemic situation is definitely challenging, especially so since personal meetings to discuss the project are impractical, including for the planning stage, he said.

Shirly Chacko, secretary, BKRG; Venugopal Govind, financial expert; Elizabeth, urban planner; Premlal, water treatment expert; Anil Joseph, structural engineering expert, and A.C.K. Nair, director, CIAL, were among those who attended the discussions.