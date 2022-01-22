S.N. Jn. extension to be commissioned by June

95% of civil work over; trial run of trains on 1.80-km corridor set to begin in a month

The trial run of trains in Kochi Metro’s 1.80-km Pettah-SN Junction corridor is set to begin in a month’s time, with 95% of the physical progress of civil works on the viaduct getting over.

This phase 1-A extension of the metro is likely to be commissioned before June, provided everything goes well. Track works are in the final stage, while architectural finishing works are in progress for Vadakkekotta and SN Junction stations. The major finishing works that are in progress include roofing, system room partitions, flooring and painting. System works like electrical and mechanical, traction, signalling and telecommunication are progressing in full swing, metro sources said.

Work on lifts and escalators has begun. The Petta-SN Junction viaduct includes stations of Vadakkekotta and SN Junction. The deadline to commission the stretch is March 2022.

1-B extension

The land acquisition for metro’s phase 1-B extension works on the 1.20-km SN Junction-Thripunithura terminal station corridor is in its final stage, while the KMRL began taking possession of the acquired land from December end. Eighty per cent of civil works is over in places where land was fully acquired and handed over to the contractor engaged in laying tracks.

The entire land acquisition on the corridor is expected to be completed by month end. The precast works for girders and other structures of the viaduct was in progress at the pre-cast yard, the sources said.

The estimated project cost of phase 1-A and 1-B extensions, including that of land acquisition and property development (at Vadakekotta and Thripunithura stations), has been pegged at ₹710.93 crore and ₹448.33 crore respectively. A two-lane bridge parallel to the narrow bridge at Pettah too was built as part of the extension.

Delay deplored

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) has, in the meantime, registered its protest over the government’s delay in announcing a four-lane road beneath the SN Junction-Thripunithura station metro viaduct and its extension to the road that leads from Thripunithura town to the Hill Palace. The association had sent 1,000 cards earlier this month to the KMRL, highlighting this demand. M. Swaraj, former MLA, inaugurated it.

“We will approach the High Court against the delay, especially so since anything short of a four-lane road will be inadequate to cater to passengers converging at the metro’s terminal station,” said V.P. Prasad, chairman of the body.