SLMC objects to unscientific dumping of biomedical waste

Waste found piled up in the open on medical college campus

The State-Level Monitoring Committee of the National Green Tribunal has taken strong exception to the unscientific dumping of biomedical waste at an open space on the campus of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Large quantities of waste were seen piled up in the open on the campus. The unscientific collection of waste posed serious health hazards, said A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, the chairman of the committee.

Most of the medical waste generated from the State’s hospitals is taken to the facility operated by the Indian Medical Association at Palakkad. However, the facility is ill-equipped to handle the large volume of waste. A new facility was supposed to come up at Ambalamugal shortly, which would address the issue to some extent, he said. The waste that was supposed to be taken to Palakkad from the medical college was seen collected in a small shed, added Mr. Pillai.

The committee chairman visited the medical college campus after receiving a video featuring the burning of waste, including PPE kits, on the campus. There were also complaints that waste from the hospital was either buried in pits or burned down. On inspection, traces of charred waste in pits could be seen on the campus. The committee would submit a report to the Tribunal, he said.