Skill development programmes to be rolled out in State

Centre to launch specific programmes in all districts in Kerala, says Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Centre to launch specific programmes in all districts in Kerala, says Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Central Government will launch specific skill programmes in all districts in Kerala shortly.

This will lead to better employability and opportunities. He said that the Ministry of Skill Development has initiated several measures to further employment opportunities and employability.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' function organised by the Postal department, Kerala Circle, here on Saturday.

He said that the country has a vision for the future as it celebrates 75th year of independence.

The Rozgar Mela should be viewed in the context of a new India, Mr. Chandrasekhar said. He added that the youth are becoming a part of the mission to serve the public to create a new India where everyone gets equal opportunity to prosper.

He said that notwithstanding the disruptions caused by the pandemic, slowly but steadily India is helping to build back the world. “Our Prime Minister has deep-rooted commitments to give more power to this endeavour and to accelerate this effort by creating new job opportunities. Rozgar Mela is the first milestone towards achieving that goal,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, which was webcast live at the venue. Appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees across 38 ministries and departments of the Union Government during the ceremonies held at various locations. Mr. Chandrasekhar also handed over the appointment letters to the new recruits in the ceremony.

Sheuli Burman, Chief Postmaster General, and R. Govindarajan, Chief Commissioner Income Tax were present. Mariamma Thomas, Postmaster General and nodal officer of Rozgar Mela welcomed the gathering. Alexin George ,Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Ernakulam Division proposed the vote of thanks.

Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan attended the Rozgar Mela event held in Thiruvananthapuram.