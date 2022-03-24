SHRC seeks report on Kalamassery accident

Petition terms the accident a man-made disaster owing to unscientific construction

Petition terms the accident a man-made disaster owing to unscientific construction

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday sought a report from the District Collector on a petition demanding compensation for the loss of lives of migrant workers at a construction site on the NeST Electronics City campus at Kalamassery last week.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic said the report should be submitted within four weeks. A petition filed by lawyer V. Devadas termed the accident a man-made disaster owing to unscientific construction.

Four migrant workers, all from West Bengal, were killed after land caved in on them last Friday. Two were rescued with injuries. The district administration has since then ordered an inquiry by five departments and taken the land concerned into custody suspending all works.