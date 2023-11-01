Shortage of fertilisers hits pineapple farmers in Kerala

November 01, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The shortage of urea and other chemical fertilisers has hit pineapple farmers in the State even as they have overcome fears of a possible drought-like condition as the price of the fruit remains comparatively good.

A veteran pineapple farmer in Thodupuzha said fertilisers were being rationed, and farmers got only between 45 and 50 sacs of urea and other subsidised fertilisers per month, which was not sufficient. These subsidised fertilisers are sold subject to using EPOS machines where sellers are required to enlist the Aadhaar numbers and other identification documents of farmers taking delivery of supplies.

However, the requirement of urea alone is around 400 kg per acre a year in a pineapple farm. Farmers use urea at least three to four times a year, said the farmer, pointing out that this included foliar application.

The shortage of chemical fertilisers came at a time when farmers were looking forward to a favourable year. Though there was fear of a possible drought-like condition in the State following a serious deficit during the monsoon, rainfall in the following weeks has made up for the losses.

According to India Meteorological department (IMD) data, most districts have received normal yearly rainfall between October 1 and November 1 this year. The Kerala average for the period is 315.6 mm, whereas the actual long-term average rainfall has been 318.9 mm. Only three districts — Kannur, Idukki, and Wayanad — have had deficit rain.

Meanwhile, farmers are optimistic about the price situation. According to Pineapple Growers’ Association, the price of special grade pineapple on Tuesday was ₹39 a kg, whereas the prices of green and ripe fruits were ₹37 and ₹41 respectively. The price is up from ₹31 a kg for special grade fruit on the same day in 2022. The price of green fruit was ₹29 on October 31 in 2022 and ₹30 for ripe fruit on the same day. In 2020, the prices were ₹20, ₹19 and ₹21 respectively for special grade, green and ripe on the same day.