Shigella: three hotels asked to close down

In the wake of Shigella bacterial infection reported from Chottanikkara, the Health Department carried out searches in hotels in the area and three hotels in Udayamperoor panchayat were slapped with closure notice on the charge of keeping unhygienic premises.

A team led by health supervisor Gilan Samuel conducted the searches and served closure notice on Thekkini Restaurant, Beeyems Restaurant and Manchodu Restaurant, according to information shared by Raju Nair, president of Mulanthuruthy block panchayat.

They will be allowed to open subject to them satisfying conditions of hygiene, Mr. Nair said.

Action was also taken the other day against Annapoorna hotel at Chottanikkara on the charge of not meeting hygiene standards. Panchayat officials said that health officials were carrying out an intensive drive to ensure hygiene in eateries in the Mulanthuruthy block panchayat in the wake of Shigella infection.