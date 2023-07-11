SFI activists lay siege to staff room at Government Law College

July 11, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) allegedly locked up faculty members of Government Law College, Ernakulam, in the staff room on Tuesday evening demanding the removal of two faculty members from the anti-ragging cell on the campus.

They laid siege to the staff room alleging that the two faculty members were biased. Eight SFI activists were suspended based on a finding by the cell that they were responsible for tension at the college hostel in February last. They had allegedly attacked members of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and a few residents of the hostel.

The staff council had rejected the SFI’s demand to remove the teachers from the committee. Though the student grievance cell of Mahatma Gandhi University had concluded that the incident at the hostel would not come under the purview of ragging, it did not recommend withdrawal of the suspension of SFI activists.

The unit committee of the KSU alleged that the police had refused to register a case despite SFI activists locking up nearly seven faculty members inside the staff room.