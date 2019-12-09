Kochi

Serious lapses in CCRC construction: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who visited the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre where the porch roof that was newly built had collapsed last Monday, said that it was a matter of serious lapses in procedures.

Calling for investigation, he said he would be writing to the Chief Minister in this regard.

The Congress leader also said that all projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board Fund needed to have proper investigation. The government should come clear on its stand in all these projects, he added.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, who was with Mr. Chennithala, demanded a probe into the connection between the construction company and the CPI(M) district committee.

MLAs Anwar Sadat, Ebrahim Kunhu and Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson Rukiya Jamal were present.

