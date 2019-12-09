Serious lapses in CCRC construction: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who visited the construction site of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre where the porch roof that was newly built had collapsed last Monday, said that it was a matter of serious lapses in procedures.
Calling for investigation, he said he would be writing to the Chief Minister in this regard.
The Congress leader also said that all projects under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board Fund needed to have proper investigation. The government should come clear on its stand in all these projects, he added.
KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, who was with Mr. Chennithala, demanded a probe into the connection between the construction company and the CPI(M) district committee.
MLAs Anwar Sadat, Ebrahim Kunhu and Kalamassery Municipal Chairperson Rukiya Jamal were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.