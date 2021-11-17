Seminar on Buddhist cultural trajectories in Kerala

A three-day national seminar on “Paths Anew: Polyphonic Buddhist Cultural Trajectories of Kerala” jointly organised by the Centre for Buddhist Studies of Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit, Kalady, and the SNDP Public Library at Kalady got under way at the SNDP library on Wednesday.

Dharmaraj Adat, Vice-Chancellor of the university, who inaugurated the seminar, also released “Buddhism and Kerala”, a compilation of research papers and essays presented at a national seminar on the theme conducted by the university in February last year. The book was put together by Ajay S. Sekher, coordinator of the Centre for Buddhist Studies.

The centre intends to compile the papers in this seminar also into a new volume.