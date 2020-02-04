SEC’s decision on electoral rolls upheld

The State Election Commission’s (SEC) decision to prepare the electoral roll for the upcoming local body election using the 2014 electoral roll was upheld by the Kerala High Court.

The court passed the order on two writ petitions which challenged the decision of the SEC.

The SEC had submitted that it had adopted the 2014 electoral roll of Assembly constituencies as the base document after verifying the ward and house numbers through field verification. If the 2019 electoral roll of Assembly constituency was to be used as the draft roll for the 2020 civic polls, field verifications would have to be conducted to verify and update the ward and house numbers.

The elections to the local bodies will have to be completed before November 11, 2020, it submitted.

The court dismissed the petitions after accepting the contention of the SEC.