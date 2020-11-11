Seat-sharing talks for Aluva Municipality gather pace

Bharatiya Janata Party announces first list of 10 candidates

Differences over seat allocation among rival factions and alliance partners seem to have delayed the finalisation of candidates of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for the election to the Aluva Municipality.

Seat-sharing talks have crossed the midway mark for the Congress in Aluva but the rival ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions have not withdrawn their claims for a hike in the number of seats in the 26-ward municipal council. The party had won 14 seats in the previous election while the LDF could manage to bag only nine wards.

“We have reached an understanding in half of the total wards. The ‘I’ faction had asked for 13 seats while the ‘A’ group is not ready to relent as they have already stated that they will field candidates in 16 wards. The District Congress Committee is likely to announce the final decision,” according to leaders of the ‘I’ faction in Aluva.

Stakes high

For the LDF, stakes remain high as it has not yet succeeded in making dents in the traditional stronghold of the Congress for long. Seat-sharing discussions between the CPI(M) and the CPI have reached the final lap.

The CPI(M) had contested 20 wards last time while the CPI had fielded candidates in six wards.

While the CPI(M) could win only five wards, the CPI had won four of the six wards.

LDF partners, including the Janata Dal, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Kerala Congress (M), have presented their claims, but CPI leaders said that they would like to retain the six wards the party had won in the previous election. A final decision on the seat-sharing formula was expected in a day or two, said a representative of the CPI.

BJP hopeful

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the first list of 10 candidates for the municipality on Tuesday evening.

“The next list will be announced soon. The party, which was successful in entering the council with a victory in ward 21 in the last election, is hopeful of increasing its vote share this time,” said leaders of the party’s Aluva mandalam committee.