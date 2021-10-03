Kochi

School managing director arrested on rape charge

The founder managing director of Sydney Montessori School, Joseph J., 49, a native of Ettumanur, was arrested by the Maradu police on the charge of blackmailing and repeatedly raping an employee who went for auditing.

The school has branches across the State. The arrest followed a complaint by the victim that he had blackmailed and raped her during the past seven years. The Ernakulam South police and Infopark police too have registered cases after the woman complained of Joseph raping her repeatedly at the school’s branches in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

He reportedly raped her after lacing soft drinks that he forced her to consume. He has been remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2021 11:23:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/school-managing-director-arrested-on-rape-charge/article36813577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY