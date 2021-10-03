School managing director arrested on rape charge

The founder managing director of Sydney Montessori School, Joseph J., 49, a native of Ettumanur, was arrested by the Maradu police on the charge of blackmailing and repeatedly raping an employee who went for auditing.

The school has branches across the State. The arrest followed a complaint by the victim that he had blackmailed and raped her during the past seven years. The Ernakulam South police and Infopark police too have registered cases after the woman complained of Joseph raping her repeatedly at the school’s branches in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

He reportedly raped her after lacing soft drinks that he forced her to consume. He has been remanded in judicial custody.