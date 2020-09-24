School agrees to parents’ demand for fees reduction

The demand for reduction in fees raised by the collective of parents at Toc H Public School, Vyttila, was accepted by the management following talks held on Wednesday.

The Toc H Parents United Forum had demanded 50% reduction in fees in view of the crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the management agreed to reduce the fees by 27.5% for all the classes. An agreement to this effect was signed on Thursday.

Representatives of parents said that they had demanded a 30% reduction in fees for live online sessions for classes 3 to 12 and 50% for the sessions being sent through WhatsApp for children in kindergarten to class 2. K. Varghese, manager of the school, said that the agreement would be effective till schools reopen.