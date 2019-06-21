Santhivanam: HC dismisses appeal

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Meena Menon, owner of Santhivanam sacred groves at North Paravur, against a single judge’s verdict upholding the Additional District Magistrate’s order allowing drawing of 110 KV lines over the groves.

The Bench comprising Justice C.K. Abdul Rehim and Justice Narayana Pisharady while dimissing the appeal granted the appellant liberty to approach the authorities requesting for adopting alternative methods such as drawing underground cables. If the appellant made such a request, it was for the authorities to consider it, the court said.

The court said the matter had become infructuous in view of the submission by the KSEB that the line drawn over the property of the appellant was complete. The KSEB also said the height of the towers in the property of the appellant had been increased from 19.4 metres to 22.4 metres, besides raising the height of the tower in the adjoining property. As a result, the KSEB had to spent an additional sum of ₹27 lakh.

According to Ms. Menon’s appeal, her plea against the Additional District Magistrate’s decision was dismissed by the single judge without considering reports filed by the Forest Research Institute, Thrissur.

Her plea for drawing the line through an alternative route was also refused by the single judge. She also had pointed out that drawing the line through an alternative route would have caused less damage to the environment and biodiversity as it would cross over only the northern portion of her property.

The alternative route was more economically feasible as it would entail no additional cost or commitment on the part of the KSEB.