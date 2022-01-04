Sanskrit varsity to review performance of its centres

Move follows expulsion of eight ineligible students from PG courses

A performance assessment of the regional centres of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit is on the anvil following the controversy over the admission of ineligible students to the postgraduate programmes for the new academic year.

The decision comes in the wake of reports that the declining number of aspirants in some of the regional centres had prompted the authorities to tweak the admission norms or to bypass it by relaxing the rules.

Eight students, who were admitted to the postgraduate programmes in the new academic year, were expelled after it was found that they had failed to clear the sixth semester exam of the qualifying undergraduate exam. At least six of these candidates were admitted at the regional centre of the varsity in Koyilandy, according to the official estimates. “A performance evaluation of the regional centres over the last two years has to be carried out to identify the various issues. The directors concerned of the regional centres have the responsibility to ensure its proper functioning,” said Prof. M. K. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor in-charge, on Tuesday.

Prof. Jayaraj, Vice Chancellor of Calicut University who is holding additional charge of the Sanskrit University, said that these centres had adequate faculty members, which included permanent and guest teachers.

“However, an assessment of the regional centres is required to chalk out the required solutions,” he said.

The varsity had faced flak after reports emerged that the admission norms were relaxed to avoid a fall in the intake in each batch. This was done to protect the jobs of the teachers in centres that had only a few takers each year, it was alleged.

Prof. Jayaraj said that the Syndicate meet of the varsity to be held on January 15 was likely to decide on the action to be taken against those responsible for admitting ineligible students to the postgraduate programmes. Even though the varsity Registrar had initially denied the allegations, it was proven otherwise after the eight students were expelled.

The Vice Chancellor in-charge said that he had sought a report on whether a special exam was done in violation of the rules to accommodate the students, who had failed to clear the qualifying exam.