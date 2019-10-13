Sanjivani paramedical team bags honour

The Southern Naval Command team from the naval hospital Sanjivani bagged the first prize and was awarded the ‘Chief of Naval Staff Rolling Trophy’ at the Indian Naval Paramedical Skill Competition (INPSC) conducted by the School of Medical Assistants, under the aegis of the Director General Medical Services (Navy) in Mumbai.

INPSC-2019 was the second edition of the competition which was organised to enhance the proficiency and promote professional excellence in medical/surgical skills of paramedics.

In order to ascertain their competence in handling all kinds of emergencies, both afloat and ashore, and to provide optimal care to the clientèle, the paramedics were tested on various practical scenarios and emergency situations. Four teams (of nine members each) from the Western Naval Command, Southern Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command, and the Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with Medical Assistants of the Indian Coast Guard participated in the competition.