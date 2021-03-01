Sailing expedition by naval officers flagged off

A sailing expedition on board Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Bulbul from Kochi to Androth in Lakshadweep and Minicoy group of Islands and back was flagged off by Rear Admiral Anthony George, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Sunday.
The expedition is being undertaken by Ocean Sailing Node, Kochi, under the SNC as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT).
The institute was commissioned on April 25, 1971 in Kochi for imparting ab-initio training to all education branch officers of the Indian Navy. NIETT also trains officers and men from the Indian Army, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries.
The crew of the sailing vessel comprises four male and two women officers from the SNC. The ocean voyage will culminate on March 5 in Kochi, after covering an approximate distance of 400 nautical miles. The aim of the expedition is to inculcate the spirit of adventure and esprit-de-corps, besides honing the nautical navigation skills of young officers, according to a release from the Navy.
The skipper is Captain Atool Sinha, an Asian games medallist with over 22,500 nautical miles of ocean sailing experience.
