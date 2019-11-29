Kochi

RPF seizes unaccounted cash of ₹7.50 lakh

more-in

The Special Squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday detained a person on the charge of carrying unaccounted cash of ₹7.50 lakh.

The detainee was identified as Subramaniyan, 52, of Coimbatore. He was picked up from the S8 coach of the Chennai-Alapuzha Express when the train reached the Ernakulam Town railway station.

According to the RPF, the detainee, who is reportedly a scrap dealer, admitted to carrying unaccounted money in order to evade income tax. Officials from the State Bank of India examined the currencies and confirmed them to be genuine.

A team led by T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam, and comprising sub inspector Varghese, head constables Saji Augustine, P.R. Prasad, and Suresh Abraham, and constables Sreenivas and Ajith made the seizure.

The RPF has beefed up security on trains and railway stations on account of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 2:08:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/rpf-seizes-unaccounted-cash-of-750-lakh/article30110929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY