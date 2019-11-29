RPF seizes unaccounted cash of ₹7.50 lakh

The Special Squad of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday detained a person on the charge of carrying unaccounted cash of ₹7.50 lakh.

The detainee was identified as Subramaniyan, 52, of Coimbatore. He was picked up from the S8 coach of the Chennai-Alapuzha Express when the train reached the Ernakulam Town railway station.

According to the RPF, the detainee, who is reportedly a scrap dealer, admitted to carrying unaccounted money in order to evade income tax. Officials from the State Bank of India examined the currencies and confirmed them to be genuine.

A team led by T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam, and comprising sub inspector Varghese, head constables Saji Augustine, P.R. Prasad, and Suresh Abraham, and constables Sreenivas and Ajith made the seizure.

The RPF has beefed up security on trains and railway stations on account of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.