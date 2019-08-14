RPF seizes 28 vehicles under ‘Operation Number Plate’

People who had either parked their vehicles or abandoned them on railway station premises for days together for convenience may now have to approach the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to get them back.

In a drive named ‘Operation Number Plate’ carried out by RPF across the country as part of stepping up security ahead of Independence Day, RPF has ‘identified and isolated’ 28 two-wheelers from four major railway stations in the district and their immediate neighbourhood found to have been unclaimed for more than five days. It was conducted at the instance of Arun Kumar, Director General, RPF.

“We have traced 22 such two-wheelers from parking and no-parking areas and the immediate neighbourhood of the Ernakulam Junction station, 16 from the Ernakulam Town station, eight from Aluva station and two from Angamaly station. The vehicles found in a state of abandonment were posing grave security threat to railways,” said T.S. Gopakumar, Assistant Commissioner, RPF, Ernakulam.

The purpose of the drive was to identify the vehicles parked on railway premises ‘for days together’ as it posed a serious threat to security and safety of passengers and other stakeholders of railways.

Mr. Gopakumar said that owners of such vehicles could contact RPF over the helpline number 182 and they would be released after due legal procedures.