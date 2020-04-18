Restrictions to continue even after lifting of lockdown

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar said on Saturday that restrictions would continue in Ernakulam even after lockdown.

Reports that life will soon return to normality in the district are not correct. Relaxations will be allowed only in accordance with the guidelines of the Central and State governments.

There will be restrictions on inter-district travel and public transport, said an official release quoting the Minister.

Hot spot

He said Chullikkal in Mattancherry had been categorised as a hot spot. Relaxations after the lockdown at Chullikkal will be considered after making proper assessment, he added.

Call for checks

Mr. Sunil Kumar also called for stringent measures to arrest the possible spread of other diseases in the district. Around 2,000 health workers have expressed willingness to be part of activities to stop the spread of diseases.

Also, steps have been taken to address medicine shortage, he said.

With the discharge of two patients, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment will come down to three.

Surveillance

Only 378 persons are under surveillance in the district as on Saturday. Steps will be taken to expand the scope of tele-medicine services in Ernakulam, the Minister said.