Residents start moving out of Maradu apartments

With 48 hours left for evacuating the Maradu apartments, residents have started moving out of their homes from the four housing complexes.

Till Tuesday evening, 22 families packed their bags and left their homes as others were busy dismantling and packing household utensils.

Workers could be seen removing fixtures from houses, including cupboards and light fittings, during the evening hours.

Most of the apartment owners were also in the process of removing heavy wooden doors with carvings that they fixed when they moved into the apartments. Cargo vehicles were seen transporting utensils that were brought down from homes located on the upper floors of the buildings.

Pictorial evidence

The photographers engaged by the civic body began documenting individual homes in all the structures so as to have pictorial evidence regarding the units and the common places like gym and club houses, which didn’t possess any door numbers.

After its demolition, there would be no evidence other than the photographs to prove the existence of the homes, said an official.

While 12 residents of Golden Kayaloram left their homes by Tuesday, seven from Alfa Ventures, three from Jain Coral Cove and two from H2O Holy Faith too left the apartments.

The civic administration said power and water supply to the four structures would again be snapped on Thursday, the deadline for leaving the apartments.

The services were restored two days ago to help the residents vacate homes. The authorities plan to take the possession of the buildings shortly after the deadline and hand them over to the companies that would be selected for demolition.

Agencies shortlisted

Meanwhile, the civic administration is understood to have shortlisted three agencies for the demolition job.

The terms and conditions for the contract for demolition will be finalised shortly. The sites will have to be handed over to the companies on October 11. The demolition would have to be completed by January 9, officials said.