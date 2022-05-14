Request for proposal invited for Cochin Fisheries Harbour modernisation

The project is expected to fetch more money for catch and boost seafood exports

The Cochin Port Authority (CPA) has invited request for proposal for competitive bidding for selection of engineering, procurement and construction contactor for modernisation and upgradation of the Cochin Fisheries Harbour, including providing equipment and carrying out dredging work for the harbour.

Modernisation of the harbour, established in 1978 by the CPT, formerly Cochin Port Trust, is among a slew of projects being undertaken by the port authority. Establishing a roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) handling facility between queue 1 berth and the South Coal Berth is among the key projects being implemented by the CPA during the current financial year under the Sagarmala project.

The fisheries harbour is administered by the CPA, and the facility provides infrastructure for unloading, processing, storage and marketing of fish, as well as maintaining and servicing the fishing fleet. Thoppumpady is Kerala’s biggest fishing harbour from where around a thousand vessels — 250 gill net boats, 400 long liners, 300 trawlers, and 70 purse seine boats operate.

The project will involve establishing state-of-the-art facilities like temperature-controlled auction hall, mechanical retrieval and conveyance system for 418 tonnes of fish per day, amenities for fish workers, sewage treatment plant, provision for safe landing and berthing facilities for fishing vessels to operate throughout the fishing season, establishing hygienic conditions as per EU norms and international standard fish packing facility, net mending shed, office space, chill rooms, retail market, food court, internal road, and canteen.

The project is expected to help create hygienic conditions, fetch more money for the catch, and boost seafood exports. It is expected to be completed in 18 months and will generate substantial mandays of work.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the CPA had signed an agreement on harbour modernisation and to establish a special purpose vehicle to see to the completion of the work. The ₹140-crore project will enhance unit value realisation of sea-caught fish and minimise post-harvest losses. The MPEDA-CPA agreement was signed in September 2020.