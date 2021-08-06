Rehabilitation of 257 families from banks of six canals in Ernakulam under way, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Waterbodies to be rejuvenated for navigation under ₹1,528-crore IURWTS project

The process of rehabilitating 257 families that did not have title deeds from the banks of six canals which would be rejuvenated for navigation under the ₹1,528-crore Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project was under way, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Kerala Assembly on Friday, in reply to a submission by T.J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA.

The project to rejuvenate Konthuruthy, Chilavannoor, Edappally, Thevara, Thevara-Perandoor and Market canals (all of which were navigable till over half a century ago) in Ernakulam district had got in-principle nod of the government.

Mr. Vijayan said a social-impact assessment (SIA) report of the project was completed. A total of 1,641 families would be affected by the project. The rehabilitation of 257 families that did not have title deeds was entrusted with the Bhavanam Foundation Kerala. Tender proceedings were under way to build seven 10-storey apartments in Kakkanad to rehabilitate them. Land acquisition proceedings were under way for the rest.

A total of 178 families on the banks of the Konthuruthy canal would be rehabilitated as part of the project. The District Collector and the Kochi Corporation Secretary were directed to submit a survey report, based on which the Bhavanam Foundation was told to ready an estimate and follow-up action. The Kochi Corporation, which would bear the rental expenses, was entrusted with the task of temporary rehabilitation.