Redevelopment of Vyttila, Kundannoor junctions still a long way away

Commissioning of twin flyovers brings little respite to traffic situation on NH Bypass

With there being little respite to traffic snarls despite the commissioning of six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions, protest is brewing against the inordinate delay by the State government in according administrative sanction to a proposal to redevelop the two busy junctions on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass.

Soon after the twin flyovers were commissioned in January 2021, the government, Public Works Department (PWD), Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), civic agencies, police and National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) had held meetings to probe ways to decongest the two junctions, since the flyovers catered mostly to inter-district vehicles and those from other States. This was followed by the PWD (NH wing) and the RBDCK readying proposals to acquire land at Vyttila and Kundannoor respectively to develop the junctions and submitting them to the government.

The government’s delay in according sanction came even as funds were allotted in the State Budget to develop key junctions, streamline vehicle flow and ensure safety of pedestrians, said official sources.

A report submitted by a multi-stakeholder committee in 2021 had pointed out the need to acquire two acres of land at Vyttila to ensure seamless flow of vehicles. Similarly, 40 cents of land costing around ₹10 crore would have to be acquired at Kundannoor to redevelop the junction there and ensure wider bellmouths at turnings, they added.

The PWD and the RBDCK have to complete the redevelopment of junctions before handing them back to the NHAI after completion of the three-year defect-liability period (DLP) of the flyovers.

It has been learnt that the junctions’ development would be entrusted with the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which has been vested with the task of developing the M.G. Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass Road stretch.

Vyttila United Forum chairman Thampy V.R. has expressed concern about the uncertainty over redeveloping the junctions. “The government and the departments concerned must take NGOs, residents, traders’ associations, bus operators and other stakeholders into confidence before finalising a proposal to redevelop the junctions. Else, the proposals would meet the same fate as that of the two ill-planned flyovers,” he said.