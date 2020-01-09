Rear Admiral Suresh is Chief of Staff of SNC

Rear Admiral M.D. Suresh has taken charge as the new Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command – the Training Command of the Navy.

Commissioned into the Navy in 1984, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and the Naval War College, Goa.

He hails from Kozhikode.

He is a Navigation and Direction specialist who has served on board destroyers INS Rajput and Rana and as a Lieutenant Commander commanded missile boats Nirbhik and Vinash. He was the first Executive Officer of the stealth frigate INS Talwar, commissioned at St. Petersburg, Russia and later headed the Project Training Team in Mumbai to train crews of Talwar class of ships. He was also the first Commanding Officer of the indigenously built P -17 stealth frigate INS Shivalik.

His important appointments at naval headquarters include Commander ‘War Room’ and Principal Director Naval Operations. He also worked as the Defence Advisor to the Embassies of India in Oman, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

He served as Flag Officer Doctrines and Concepts and also as the Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

He took over from Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, who would be taking over as Flag Officer Offshore Defence Advisory Group in Mumbai.