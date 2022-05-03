Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale is new FOST

Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale has assumed office as the Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) of the Navy. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Navy in 1992.

He has served as Navigating Officer of Indian Naval Ships Subhadra, Udaygiri, Kirch, Gomati and Delhi. His other tenures at sea include those as Executive Officer of missile corvette INS Kora, Command of INS Khukri and the state-of-the-art missile destroyer INS Kolkata. He has also been Fleet Operations Officer of the Eastern Fleet.

The Rear Admiral worked at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, as the Naval Adviser and also served as the Staff Officer to the Chief of Naval Staff.