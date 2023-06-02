Rayamangalam panchayat declared ‘litter-free’

June 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Rayamangalam grama panchayat has been declared ‘litter-free’ as part of the ‘waste-free campaign’ under the Nava Keralam project.

Various cleaning drives were held ahead of the declaration. Waste dumped at public places, including markets, was cleaned up as part of the drives.

Panchayat president N.P. Ajayakumar said follow-up steps had been finalised to keep the local body waste-free. Haritha Karma Sena volunteers are actively participating in the waste collection and disposal process in all wards. Steps to check illegal waste dumping in public places would be taken, he said.

The panchayat has begun imposing penalty on those responsible for dumping waste in violation of the norms. The work on removing illegal flex boards is progressing. CCTV cameras will be set up at key locations in the panchayat to step up surveillance against illegal waste dumping.