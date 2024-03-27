Rashtriya Raksha University conclave held in Kochi

March 27, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), a Gujarat-based institution focusing on security education and research under the Ministry of Home Affairs, held a conclave here on Wednesday to create awareness about its various courses with special focus on security education.

Ankur Sharma, Assistant Professor of Maritime Law, elaborated on RRU’s core activities and its commitment to delivering education in internal security. He shed light on the upskilling programmes conducted by RRU and emphasised the frequent visits by various agencies to the university campus for specialised training sessions. He also shared insights on RRU’s commitment to establishing extended campuses across different regions of India to ensure accessibility to quality education in security-related fields.

Kumar Sabyasachi, Outreach Officer, discussed RRU’s vision behind expanding its presence through new campuses and centres both in India and internationally. He outlined the strategic plan for future campus developments and initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities in security studies.

Various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes available at the university were showcased at the conclave. Specialised courses were highlighted, including those offered by schools such as Internal Security and SMART Policing, IT, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security.