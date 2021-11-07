Rare arterial anomaly corrected at Kochi hospital

Doctors at Lisie Hospital here treated a 26-year-old woman with anomalous systemic arterial supply to the lower lobe of the left lung from the aorta with a minimally invasive procedure.

The patient had been suffering from repeated bouts of haemoptysis for the last 10 years. Initially, she used to cough up blood at intervals of six months and then once in three months. However, the frequency increased to weekly bouts in the past few months. She was also suffering from bouts of breathlessness.

Doctors said a CT scan revealed an abnormal vessel arising from the aorta. An arteriovenous malformation was suggested, and the patient was posted for embolisation. She was advised an open surgery owing to the possibility of lung damage following loss of blood supply and the large size of the vessel making embolisation difficult, according to a release.

A team of doctors conducted a detailed multi-phasic CT scan, which revealed the rare condition. She was evaluated by a multidisciplinary team, and a decision was taken to close the abnormal vessel using minimally invasive techniques considering her young age. She underwent plug embolisation of the abnormal vessel, the release said.