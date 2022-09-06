Rain threatens to dampen Kudumbashree’s Onam fairs in Ernakulam

Mission was hoping to do business in the region of ₹4 crore during the festival season

Mission was hoping to do business in the region of ₹4 crore during the festival season

Rain seems to have emerged as a major dampener for Kudumbashree Mission’s Onam fairs in the district.

After the pandemic affected its Onam-centric business plans for two years running, the Kudumbashree Mission was hoping to do business in the region of ₹4 crore during this Onam. Things were progressing in the right direction till another bout of heavy showers set in on Monday when an orange alert was declared in Ernakulam.

Kudumbashree has set up Onam fairs across all 102 community development societies besides running four district-level fairs. The fairs started on September 3 and are set to wrap up on the eve of Onam on Wednesday. “Rain prompts people to remain indoors and this adversely affects our business. We are expecting to do brisk business across our fairs on Uthradam day unless the rain plays spoilsport. For instance, we had to suspend our food court in Kuzhupilly beach in connection with the Vypeen fest on Monday and Tuesday owing to the rain,” said Arun P.R., District Programme Manager (Marketing), Kudumbashree Mission, Ernakulam.

The Kudumbashree fairs primarily focus on vegetables and products made by neighbourhood group members. Sales of provisions and other Onam-related products have also been arranged in the hope that it will enhance the sale of Kudumbashree products. Finding market for the products of Kudumbashree members remains one of the major goals of Onam fairs.

Onam had brought alive Kudumbashree’s micro enterprises, activity groups, and joint liability groups, which had stepped up their production eyeing the festival market. Nearly 3,000 micro enterprises and as many joint liability groups are associating with the Kudumbashree’s Onam fairs.

Kudumbashree runs one of its district-level Onam fairs alongside Supplyco’s fair. The other fairs are being held at Ernakulathappan Ground and near the Karuna Charitable Trust in Aluva. A food counter is being run near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor.