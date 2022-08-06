Rain situation improves in Ernakulam

Arrangements made to handle impact of water release from Cheruthoni

Water levels in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers showed a declining trend on Saturday even as the authorities said all arrangements had been made to meet the situation arising out of the likely opening of shutters of the Cheruthoni dam on Sunday.

Those living in low-lying areas along the Periyar will be shifted to safer locations, if required. Relief camps are ready in all taluks. According to the authorities, chances of flooding in low-lying areas near the Periyar in the wake of water release from the Cheruthoni dam are less. Water flow has eased in the river, and the situation in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers has also improved following the drop in water levels.

Revenue officials will initiate measures after assessing the overall weather situation and release of water from the Cheruthoni dam. People in low-lying areas, including Puthenvelikkara, Kunnukara, and Chendamangalam, who were hit by heavy showers, have been advised to stay at camps till Monday.

Nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate relief and rescue operations. WhatsApp groups involving elected representatives of each region will be formed to provide timely updates on weather and flood situations.

According to official estimates, around 1,330 people are staying in relief camps in North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Aluva, Kothamangalam, and Kunnathunad. There are 16 camps in North Paravur.