PWD inspects Kannangattu, Nettoor-Kundannoor bridges

A team of officials led by S. Mano Mohan, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department (Bridges wing), on Monday inspected two newly-built bridges on the Kundannoor-Mattancherry BOT overbridge stretch, on the surface of which cracks were detected recently.

The inspection followed concerns over cracks being detected at many parts on the surface of the newly-built Nettoor-Kundannoor overbridge on Friday. Similar cracks were detected atop the Kannangattu Bridge earlier. Both the bridges were built by the PWD.

A senior PWD official, who was part of the inspection team, said the cracks on both the structures did not pose a threat to their structural safety. “It appears to be cracks on the surface, across the cement ‘wearing coat’ that was given over the concreted portion of the bridge. This would in all probability have occurred due to shrinkage of concrete. Remedial measures will be taken in consultation with the PWD design wing,” he said.

The cement wearing coat was given instead of tarring the surface. Traffic will have to be regulated only when repair works are undertaken.

He said the Kannagattu Bridge that linked Edakochi and Kufos on Alexander Parambithara Road was underutilised due to the narrow approach road from Edakochi. The local body must take steps to widen the road. Only then would commuters be able to save fuel and time that they took to cover the extra seven kilometres through congested Thoppumpady and Palluruthy.

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran had directed PWD officials to submit a report to him, as soon as cracks were reported over the Kundannoor-Nettoor bridge on Friday.

Palarivattom flyover

Meanwhile, official sources said repair works on the damaged Palarivattom flyover were getting delayed since four bearings had to be replaced in place of the expected three.