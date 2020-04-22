Pulmonologist brings out e-book on COVID-19

At a time when new strategies evolve every day for tackling COVID-19, a pulmonologist from the State has brought out a ready reference e-book on the disease with inputs from 24 experts from different parts of the world.

The book titled ‘International Pulmonologist’s Consensus on COVID-19’ was published on March 14. “Over the past one month, a lot has changed in the way we approach COVID-19. So the team of pulmonologists regrouped to bring out the second edition, which was published on Wednesday,” said Dr. Tinku Joseph, the chief editor of the book.

It has been translated into 12 languages. “People from across the world had been asking whether it could be translated and how much it would cost,” said Dr. Joseph, interventional pulmonologist at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Joseph started the project as part of his efforts to keep himself up-to-date on the new disease. He said that he started looking into it more closely early in February when the disease was still predominantly in China and European countries. However, with few proper guidelines on the disease, it became difficult to track it with numerous small studies coming up online.

“It was difficult for anyone to go through articles that kept emerging every day, so I compiled the content from nearly 70 articles into a book, also involving experts from various countries, many of whom were treating COVID-19 patients at that time,” he said.