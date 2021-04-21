Public told to curtail visits to corporation office

Mayor calls upon people to use online services

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Kozhikode Corporation has imposed stringent restrictions at its office.

Mayor Beena Philip has asked the public to visit the corporation office only for essential requirements and to use online services wherever applicable. The link named ‘e-services’ on the website www.kozhikodecorporation.lsg.kerala.gov.in can be used to download birth, death and marriage certificates, to pay property tax, and apply for building permit (Suvega). One can also apply for social security pensions and marriage registration and ownership certificates through the link.

People can use the link ‘Public Grievance Cell’ on the same website to submit complaints. Complaints and applications can also be emailed to cltcorpcovidcrisis@gmail.com.

Besides, complaints can be deposited in the complaint box placed at the front office. The complainant should ensure that the contact number too is provided.

Members of the public who visit the corporation office due to unavoidable circumstances and extreme necessities shall approach the front office for guidance. They shall be allowed to the health wing from 10.15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and to the engineering and town planning wings from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Any fees, including taxes, shall be remitted at the Janasevana Kendram at the office. For fresh trade licences and their renewal, one should approach the respective health circle offices, a press release said.