Kochi

Protest staged against pollution of river

Lockdown period being used to dump effluents into river, allege activists

Activists of the Periyar Malineekarana Virudha Samiti staged a peaceful protest at Eloor near here on Wednesday against the alleged failure of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) in checking increasing incidents of discoloration and fish kill in the Periyar.

They held placards demanding immediate action against those responsible for the pollution of the river. The protest was held near the Pathalam bund. Samiti spokesperson Purushan Eloor said the pollution of the river had worsened, especially after the declaration of the lockdown. Four incidents of fish kills and repeated discoloration of water were reported during the lockdown period, he added.

Mr. Purushan said that a few industrial units had worked in the lockdown period after taking permission from the district administration. The lockdown period was used to dump effluents from units that had worked and remained shut during that phase, he alleged. The police later arrested the activists.

Meanwhile, Samiti representatives blamed PCB officials for not acting against the industrial units responsible for dumping chemical effluents into the river. Board officials said they had collected samples for analysis, and that the results were expected in a few days. The Irrigation Department has to ensure minimum flow in the river to avoid discoloration and fish kill, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 11:59:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/protest-staged-against-pollution-of-river/article31410335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY