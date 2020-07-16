Protest in Thrikkakara Municipality over awarding work without tender

Opposition UDF councillors in Thrikkakara Municipality on Thursday protested against what they called an attempt by the ruling council to award ₹62 lakh worth of refurbishing works on the municipal building and premises to Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (SIDCO) without calling for competitive bids.
Councillor T.T. Babu, who raised the issue during the council meeting, said that there was an earlier attempt by the ruling council to hand over work worth ₹1.67 crore to the same company.
While there was heated argument in the municipal council meeting, Youth Congress activists staged a protest against the ruling council alleging corruption in the attempt to award the work to the company.
Opposition councillors claimed that it would have been cheaper for the municipality to invite bids for the work.
However, municipal Chairperson Usha Praveen said that handing over the work to a public sector company ensured more transparency as well as accountability and that was the reason why the council wanted to award the work without inviting bids.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath