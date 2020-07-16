Protest in Thrikkakara Municipality over awarding work without tender

Opposition UDF councillors in Thrikkakara Municipality on Thursday protested against what they called an attempt by the ruling council to award ₹62 lakh worth of refurbishing works on the municipal building and premises to Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (SIDCO) without calling for competitive bids.

Councillor T.T. Babu, who raised the issue during the council meeting, said that there was an earlier attempt by the ruling council to hand over work worth ₹1.67 crore to the same company.

While there was heated argument in the municipal council meeting, Youth Congress activists staged a protest against the ruling council alleging corruption in the attempt to award the work to the company.

Opposition councillors claimed that it would have been cheaper for the municipality to invite bids for the work.

However, municipal Chairperson Usha Praveen said that handing over the work to a public sector company ensured more transparency as well as accountability and that was the reason why the council wanted to award the work without inviting bids.