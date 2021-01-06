Protest against dismissal of staffers

A group of employees at Muthoot Finance Company resumed their protest on Tuesday against the dismissal of 164 staffers.

Nisha K. Jayan, general secretary, Non-Banking and Private Finance Employees Association (CITU), said the protest was held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and that it would continue in front of the company headquarters on Banerjee Road in the city.

The company did not comment on the protest, saying that the matter was sub judice.

The protest is also linked to the closure of several branches of the company. The agitation had been earlier suspended following the lockdown.