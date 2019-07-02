Prosecution seeks speedy trial in murder case

The prosecution has demanded speedy trial in the Abhimanyu murder case.

The demand was raised by Special Prosecutor G. Mohanraj when the case came up before the Ernakualm District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday, the first death anniversary day of the slain student leader of Ernakulam Maharaja’s college.

It was on July 2 last year that Abhimanyu was stabbed allegedly by the accused who belonged to the student organisation, Campus Front.

The prosecution demanded speedy trial as any delay in conducting the trial may hamper the successful conduct of the case.

Delay in trial proceedings could affect the identification of accused in the case, the prosecutor submitted in the court.

Call records sought

The defence lawyers demanded the call details records (CDR) and mobile tower locations of the witnesses and the investigating officers in the case.

The prosecution opposed the demand by stating that sharing the information would compromise the safety and privacy of the witnesses and expose the sources of police officers, who were handling the investigation in several other cases.

Tower locations

However, the prosecutor submitted that the tower locations of the witnesses on the date of the incident could be shared.

The court ordered that the CDR and details of tower locations should be preserved till further orders.

CCTV footage

The defence counsel also sought the CCTV footage that the police had collected from a nearby shop in which there are reported images of the accused fleeing the scene of the crime after stabbing Abhimanyu and his friend Arjun.

The prosecution took the position that the copy of the footage could be provided to the defence counsel.

Barring Shifas, the 9th accused in the case, all other accused had sought leave for the day from appearing in the court.

Case posted to Aug. 21

The District and Sessions Court has posted the case to August 21.