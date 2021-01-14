Proposal to use Brahmapuram land to dispose of silt from drains

CM promised to consider request, says MLA

John Fernandez, MLA, has said that the Chief Minister has assured him that the government will explore the possibility of using 10 acres of surplus land at Brahmapuram, which is now not being used for waste dumping, for disposing of slurry and silt from the 240 drains in Kochi Corporation. The proposal is to seek the consent of the government and the corporation for the purpose. The Chief Minister was replying to a submission by the MLA about the hardship suffered by people living close to the backwaters in West Kochi, whose houses and property are flooded during high tide.

Measures to desilt Muvattupuzha and Periyar rivers have been adopted by the local bodies concerned.

Deepening lake

The Inland Navigation Corporation is looking at a proposal to desilt and deepen the Vembanad lake segment between Kannangattu-Willingdon Island bridge and Aroor. It is estimated that the work will cost ₹13.79 crore. The silt from the deepening work in the Vembanad lake is proposed to be dumped in three acres near Palluruthy. The corporation had been asked to offer the land on lease, he added.

The Cochin Port Trust has also been requested to give permission to dump waste in the land under survey 11/66 in Rameswaram village. The land is under the Port Trust.

The boat channel between Fort Kochi and Mattancherry will also be deepened by desilting the backwaters, Mr. Fernandez added.